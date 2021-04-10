Cetera Investment Advisers Invests $401,000 in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.14% of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 216,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,235,000 after buying an additional 5,131 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 165,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,308,000 after buying an additional 23,120 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 277,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,579,000 after buying an additional 11,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 562,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,259,000 after buying an additional 97,110 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

FEMB stock opened at $34.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.94. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $31.64 and a 12 month high of $38.62.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%.

See Also: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.