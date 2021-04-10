Cetera Investment Advisers Invests $410,000 in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITB. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,006,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $15,671,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $14,225,000. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 331.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 318,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,767,000 after purchasing an additional 244,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $11,160,000.

Shares of ITB stock opened at $71.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.18. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

