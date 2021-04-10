Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 37,918 Shares of Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) by 214.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,918 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 540,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate by 3.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. 32.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

NYSE CLNC opened at $8.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $9.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.74 and its 200-day moving average is $7.40.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Colony Credit Real Estate had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 232.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Colony Credit Real Estate’s payout ratio is -111.11%.

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

