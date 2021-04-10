Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,609 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 316.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 324.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 19,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, President David Wyles sold 36,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $552,240.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 72,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,950.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Ferro purchased 4,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $61,538.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $7,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

NYSE GHL opened at $16.54 on Friday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.73 million, a PE ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.80.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.30. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative return on equity of 38.14% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $140.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

