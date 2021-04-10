Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases Shares of 8,460 The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $93.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.72 and a one year high of $98.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10.05%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENSG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Ensign Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.83.

In other The Ensign Group news, EVP Chad Keetch sold 15,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total transaction of $1,425,829.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,601,728.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $1,425,105.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,349,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,559 shares of company stock worth $3,229,324. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

