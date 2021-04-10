Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $622,000 in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 339,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocugen during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocugen during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Ocugen during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ocugen by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ocugen by 676.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372,705 shares in the last quarter. 8.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ocugen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OCGN opened at $6.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78. Ocugen, Inc. has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $18.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 3.56.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. On average, analysts anticipate that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OCGN shares. Chardan Capital cut shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Ocugen from $1.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright raised shares of Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ocugen from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.04.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.