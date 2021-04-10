Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Holdings Trimmed by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 84.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,768 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 254.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 488.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVT shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Avnet from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Avnet from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Avnet from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Avnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AVT opened at $43.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.45. Avnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $43.70.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Avnet had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

In other Avnet news, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $173,373.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

