Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes Position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,775 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 202,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after buying an additional 28,785 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 84,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $221,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,179.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $27.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.42. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $31.91. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 92.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.07.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.25. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. NetScout Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT).

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.