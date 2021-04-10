Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,125,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,365 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Crown were worth $112,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CCK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.38.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $104.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.61. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.85 and a one year high of $105.49.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Crown’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

