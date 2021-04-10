Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Receives $63.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Evergy alerts:

EVRG opened at $60.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. Evergy has a 52-week low of $48.61 and a 52-week high of $65.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.33 and its 200-day moving average is $55.04.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.05%.

In related news, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.48 per share, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,271.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $57,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,673 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,735 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Evergy by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,401,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,284 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 437.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,947,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,117 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Evergy by 16,759.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 884,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,104,000 after acquiring an additional 879,353 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,390,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Evergy by 1,409.8% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 639,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,512,000 after acquiring an additional 597,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.