Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $52.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OTTER TAIL’s primary business is the production, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is also engaged in other businesses which are referred to as Health Services Operations and Diversified Operations. “

Get Otter Tail alerts:

NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $46.11 on Friday. Otter Tail has a one year low of $35.36 and a one year high of $47.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.33.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $226.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.50 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 11.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Otter Tail will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTTR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 455,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,395,000 after purchasing an additional 120,845 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 302.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 68,223 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,932,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,957,000 after purchasing an additional 41,966 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 288.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 32,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,348,000. 46.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Otter Tail (OTTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.