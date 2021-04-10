Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at SVB Leerink

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) had its price target reduced by SVB Leerink from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PRVB. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Provention Bio from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.14.

NASDAQ PRVB opened at $8.00 on Friday. Provention Bio has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.30 and a 200-day moving average of $14.35. The company has a market cap of $507 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 3.34.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.08). Research analysts predict that Provention Bio will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 83.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 27,774 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 14.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,314,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,521,000 after buying an additional 428,534 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 247,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after buying an additional 16,243 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the fourth quarter worth $326,000. Institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

