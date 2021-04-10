Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Salem Media Group, Inc. is a radio broadcaster, Internet content provider and magazine and book publisher specializing in Christian and Conservative content. Its operating segment consists of Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. Broadcasting segment is engaged in the ownership and operation of radio stations in metropolitan markets. Digital Media segment focuses on Web-based platform designed. Publishing segment consists of Regnery Publishing, Xulon Press and Salem Publishing. Salem Media Group, Inc., formerly known as Salem Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Camarillo, California. “

NASDAQ:SALM opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.68. Salem Media Group has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $3.94.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $64.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.11 million. Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 26.19% and a negative return on equity of 32.58%. On average, analysts predict that Salem Media Group will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Henderson sold 9,679 shares of Salem Media Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $27,101.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,101.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 19,825 shares of company stock worth $56,533 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Salem Media Group stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 575,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000. Barclays PLC owned approximately 2.16% of Salem Media Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, website, satellite services, and music networking to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

