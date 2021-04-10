HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €75.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HEI. Independent Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €74.19 ($87.28).

ETR:HEI opened at €77.46 ($91.13) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €72.03 and a 200-day moving average of €62.29. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion and a PE ratio of -7.14. HeidelbergCement has a one year low of €37.96 ($44.66) and a one year high of €78.96 ($92.89).

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

