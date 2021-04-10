Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) PT Raised to $207.00 at Mizuho

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $195.00 to $207.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SWKS. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $176.20.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $188.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.80. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $88.08 and a fifty-two week high of $195.82.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

