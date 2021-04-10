Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $6,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,684,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,897,000 after acquiring an additional 702,534 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,771,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,868,000 after buying an additional 133,887 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,450,000 after buying an additional 28,235 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 306,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,134,000 after buying an additional 102,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,768,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares during the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Shares of ZS opened at $185.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.92 and its 200 day moving average is $177.31. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.88 and a fifty-two week high of $230.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of -207.91 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $157.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.45 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total transaction of $861,373.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 302,889 shares in the company, valued at $55,522,582.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total transaction of $1,487,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 256,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,544,974.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,812 shares of company stock worth $12,455,673 in the last 90 days. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.15.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.