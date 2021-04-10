Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 40,693 Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 40,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 122,031,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,401 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the third quarter valued at $16,664,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 556.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 966,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,873,000 after acquiring an additional 819,355 shares during the period. Deep Basin Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 890,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,626,000 after acquiring an additional 38,112 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 814,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,378,000 after acquiring an additional 23,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $18.93 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $11.77 and a 12-month high of $20.81. The company has a market capitalization of $63.20 billion, a PE ratio of -18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.99.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.36). Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $11.75 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 20.95%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.