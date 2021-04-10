Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 45,266 Shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 52.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,266 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.05% of The E.W. Scripps worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SSP. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The E.W. Scripps in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in The E.W. Scripps in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in The E.W. Scripps in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in The E.W. Scripps by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSP stock opened at $20.69 on Friday. The E.W. Scripps Company has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $24.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.73 and a beta of 1.94.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.85. The E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The E.W. Scripps news, CEO Adam Symson sold 20,000 shares of The E.W. Scripps stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Laura Tomlin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $321,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,705.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 169,799 shares of company stock valued at $3,838,522. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The E.W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

