Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 81.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,566 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PTON shares. Barclays increased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.39.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.23, for a total value of $690,214.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,703.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total transaction of $6,106,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,169,448.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 384,724 shares of company stock valued at $51,389,928. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $118.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,694.29 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $171.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.21.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

