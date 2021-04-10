Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Position in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its position in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) by 62.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,562 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,539 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in RealPage were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of RealPage by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 84,444 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after buying an additional 44,659 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of RealPage by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,153,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,619,000 after buying an additional 148,168 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in shares of RealPage by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 14,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of RealPage by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of RealPage by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RP stock opened at $87.95 on Friday. RealPage, Inc. has a one year low of $54.44 and a one year high of $89.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 162.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.21 and a 200-day moving average of $75.84.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. RealPage had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $298.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that RealPage, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $88.75 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, William Blair cut shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.28.

RealPage, Inc engages in the provision of software and data analytics to the real estate industry. It includes marketing, leasing, living, site management, expense management, and financial solutions. It also offers services such as accessibility inspection, compliance, credentialing, vendor marketplace, vendor catalog and e-invoices, RealPage exchange, professional, RealPage training, support, residential technology, billing, and SmartSource accounting.

