Cereplast (OTCMKTS:CERPQ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.08

Cereplast, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CERPQ) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.08 and traded as high as $0.13. Cereplast shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 260,326 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.08.

Cereplast Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CERPQ)

Cereplast, Inc does not have significant operation. Previously, it was involved in the development and are commercialization of bio-based resins. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Zhengzhou, China.

