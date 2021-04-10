National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $73.67

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$73.67 and traded as high as C$86.17. National Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$86.13, with a volume of 1,366,158 shares changing hands.

NA has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$81.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. CSFB increased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cormark upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$77.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$77.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$76.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$86.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.96 billion and a PE ratio of 13.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$84.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$73.76.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.67 by C$0.48. The firm had revenue of C$2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.04 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 7.9116458 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 45.94%.

In other news, Senior Officer Marc Knuepp sold 9,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.47, for a total value of C$853,637.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$59,655.48.

About National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

