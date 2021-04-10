Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.48

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.48 and traded as high as $12.35. Identiv shares last traded at $11.61, with a volume of 2,571,841 shares trading hands.

INVE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Identiv in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $208.96 million, a PE ratio of -28.07 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.51.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $24.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 million. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a negative net margin of 8.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Identiv, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Identiv in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Identiv by 2,126.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 19,163 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Identiv in the 3rd quarter worth $285,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Identiv in the 3rd quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Identiv by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 9,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Identiv Company Profile (NASDAQ:INVE)

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers solutions for premises security market, such as access control, video surveillance, analytics, audio, access readers, and identities to government facilities, schools, utilities, hospitals, stores, shops, and apartment buildings.

