Insider Buying: Pathfinder Resources Ltd (ASX:PF1) Insider Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

Pathfinder Resources Ltd (ASX:PF1) insider Sufian Ahmad purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.22 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,700.00 ($15,500.00).

Sufian Ahmad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, Sufian Ahmad purchased 90,000 shares of Pathfinder Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.23 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,250.00 ($14,464.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 26.58 and a current ratio of 26.95.

