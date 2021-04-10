Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) (LON:NFC) Given New GBX 900 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) (LON:NFC) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 780 ($10.19) to GBX 900 ($11.76) in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NFC opened at GBX 776 ($10.14) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £707.71 million and a P/E ratio of -287.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 672.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 565.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Next Fifteen Communications Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 274 ($3.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 791.92 ($10.35).
Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) Company Profile
