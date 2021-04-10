Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) (LON:NFC) Given New GBX 900 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) (LON:NFC) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 780 ($10.19) to GBX 900 ($11.76) in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NFC opened at GBX 776 ($10.14) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £707.71 million and a P/E ratio of -287.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 672.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 565.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Next Fifteen Communications Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 274 ($3.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 791.92 ($10.35).

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) Company Profile

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

