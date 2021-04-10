Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $241.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Danaher is poised to gain from Danaher Business System (“DBS”), the policy of rewarding shareholders and investment in product innovation in the quarters ahead. Also, its inorganic activities, including acquisitions and divestments, are boons. For 2021, the company anticipates core revenue growth in low-double digits, whereas it reported a 9.5% increase in 2020. The pandemic-led tailwinds are expected to boost core sales by 5% in 2021. However, a rise in costs and expenses might be concerning for the company. Also, high debts raise financial obligations and international businesses have associated risks. In the past three months, Danaher’s shares have underperformed the industry. In the past 60 days, the company's earnings estimates have been revised downward for the first quarter of 2021, 2021 and 2022.”

A number of other research firms have also commented on DHR. Barclays began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $237.33.

NYSE:DHR opened at $232.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $221.95 and its 200-day moving average is $226.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. Danaher has a 52 week low of $143.01 and a 52 week high of $248.86. The firm has a market cap of $165.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.00%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 526.3% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

