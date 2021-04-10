CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Raised to $210.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CRWD. Truist upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $229.84.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $202.68 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $57.36 and a 12-month high of $251.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -422.24 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.56.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 93,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $18,295,423.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $457,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 426,015 shares of company stock worth $89,431,994 over the last three months. 11.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,216 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $304,125,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,645,000 after purchasing an additional 864,482 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,710,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,488,000 after purchasing an additional 569,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,139,000 after purchasing an additional 469,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

