Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 6,500 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price objective on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RIO. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) target price on Rio Tinto Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and set a GBX 7,750 ($101.25) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 6,020 ($78.65) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Oddo Bhf reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,653.33 ($73.86).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 5,663 ($73.99) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £91.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5,806.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,386.45. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 3,519 ($45.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,561 ($85.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a GBX 288.63 ($3.77) dividend. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $119.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 4.63%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.64%.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,946 ($77.68), for a total value of £297.30 ($388.42).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.