Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,741 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 53,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 24,286 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 294,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after buying an additional 82,348 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $605,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Shares of DFIN opened at $28.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.01 million, a PE ratio of 58.71 and a beta of 2.11. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.17 and a 1 year high of $30.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.26.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($1.17). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 6.24%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Kami Turner sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $162,600.00. 11.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.