Morgan Stanley Grows Position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 458,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $34,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGHG. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 101,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares during the period.

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged stock opened at $76.54 on Friday. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 1 year low of $75.13 and a 1 year high of $78.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.77.

