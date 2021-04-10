TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.67.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TTGT shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of TechTarget stock opened at $72.58 on Friday. TechTarget has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $101.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 115.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.89.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. TechTarget had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $45.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TechTarget will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TechTarget news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 3,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $203,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,022.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 2,500 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $189,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,540 shares of company stock valued at $2,383,462 over the last ninety days. 16.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

