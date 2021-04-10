Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.42.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CPXGF shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Cineplex from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Cineplex from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Cineplex from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Cineplex from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Get Cineplex alerts:

OTCMKTS:CPXGF opened at $10.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.67 and its 200-day moving average is $7.58. Cineplex has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.