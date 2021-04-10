Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 24,555 Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 24,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

NYSE:LXP opened at $11.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.69. Lexington Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $12.08.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 49.72% and a return on equity of 9.57%. On average, analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.75%.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.