9,321 Shares in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KTOS opened at $28.12 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $34.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.03 and a 200-day moving average of $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 703.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $206.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.72 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 10,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.17, for a total value of $293,741.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $35,465.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,945 shares of company stock worth $1,468,656 over the last three months. 15.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Noble Financial lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

