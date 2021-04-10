Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) PT Raised to $10.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ERF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enerplus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Enerplus from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Enerplus from $5.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Enerplus in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Enerplus from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enerplus presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.40.

Shares of NYSE:ERF opened at $5.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Enerplus has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $5.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.39.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $149.72 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 130.21%. Analysts predict that Enerplus will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.86%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Enerplus by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

