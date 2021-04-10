Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €45.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DPW. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Independent Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Post presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €49.23 ($57.92).

FRA DPW opened at €48.05 ($56.53) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €44.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €41.48. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 12-month high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

