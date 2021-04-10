Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.25 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AIR FRANCE-KLM is an airline company. The Company’s core business is passenger transport, cargo transport, and aircraft maintenance services. The Group is the world leader in terms of international passenger traffic; and its cargo activity (not including integrators) and is one of the world’s major maintenance service providers. The Group structure is simple: a holding company with two airline subsidiaries. Air France-KLM has established a set of clearly defined commitments to ensure that its strategy of profitable growth goes hand in hand with environmental quality and social progress. “

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, March 15th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a sell rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Air France-KLM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Shares of AFLYY stock opened at $6.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.61. Air France-KLM has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $7.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.40.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter. Air France-KLM had a negative net margin of 38.76% and a negative return on equity of 678.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air France-KLM will post -17.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air France-KLM (AFLYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.