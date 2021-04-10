Morgan Stanley Purchases 648,878 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 138.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,118,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 648,878 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.17% of The Simply Good Foods worth $35,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 592,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,577,000 after acquiring an additional 21,127 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in The Simply Good Foods by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 57,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in The Simply Good Foods by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,966,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,665,000 after purchasing an additional 798,344 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC raised its position in The Simply Good Foods by 135.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 27,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 15,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $31.33 on Friday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $35.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.70 and a 200-day moving average of $26.49.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $230.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.71.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

