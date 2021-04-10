Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Position in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,815,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,750 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Tivity Health were worth $35,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TVTY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist increased their price objective on Tivity Health from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tivity Health from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Tivity Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTY opened at $23.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.55. Tivity Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.92 and a twelve month high of $25.45.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $100.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.55 million. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 128.43% and a negative net margin of 47.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

