Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 947,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,266 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $48,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 45,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,473,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,492 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 503,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,935,000 after purchasing an additional 246,920 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,618,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,404,000 after purchasing an additional 17,845 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNT opened at $54.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.24. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $44.36 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.403 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.70%.

LNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered Alliant Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.71.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

