United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,118,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673,621 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $36,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000.

Get United States Oil Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:USO opened at $40.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.28. United States Oil Fund LP has a 12-month low of $16.88 and a 12-month high of $44.64.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

Further Reading: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.