Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New Investment in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 1,372.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 175,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the period. 39.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OVID opened at $3.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $242.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.86. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $9.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.11.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts forecast that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ovid Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ovid Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

Ovid Therapeutics Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.