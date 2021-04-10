Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 626,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168,629 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $15,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,568,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,876,000 after acquiring an additional 463,485 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,096,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,560,000 after acquiring an additional 42,669 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 978,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,702,000 after acquiring an additional 184,700 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 890,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,567,000 after acquiring an additional 137,165 shares during the period. Finally, Sycale Advisors NY LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 237.0% during the fourth quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 554,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,420,000 after acquiring an additional 389,680 shares during the period. 24.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LBTYA. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $25.70 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.04.

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $400,622.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 197,792 shares in the company, valued at $5,039,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $25.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $17.60 and a 1 year high of $27.04. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.70.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.71). Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Liberty Global plc will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

