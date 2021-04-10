Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 13,038 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 669,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,038 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.73% of Stericycle worth $46,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the fourth quarter valued at about $504,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 537.2% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 9,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. Southport Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth about $485,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stericycle by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Stericycle by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $67.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.83 and a 1-year high of $79.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.95.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $655.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.48 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 11.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

Further Reading: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.