US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 92.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,877 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in US Foods were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of US Foods by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 17,130 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of US Foods by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of US Foods by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,602,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,684,000 after purchasing an additional 229,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of US Foods by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 28,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on USFD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. US Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of USFD stock opened at $39.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.09. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $41.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of -62.79 and a beta of 1.80.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Equities research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 7,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $275,087.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,271,406.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 42,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,524,334.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,394,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,946,108. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

