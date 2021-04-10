Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,685 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.47% of Cantel Medical worth $15,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cantel Medical by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 19,867 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cantel Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $645,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cantel Medical by 155.9% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 13,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 8,314 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cantel Medical by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,354,000 after buying an additional 21,621 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of Cantel Medical by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMD opened at $83.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.72, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Cantel Medical Corp. has a 52-week low of $26.19 and a 52-week high of $89.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.25.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.29. Cantel Medical had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cantel Medical Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $453,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,159 shares in the company, valued at $342,743.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.20.

Cantel Medical Company Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

