Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 980,834 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,507 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $15,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the fourth quarter worth $15,623,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,102,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,760,000 after acquiring an additional 347,923 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,602,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,804,000 after buying an additional 320,848 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 5,683.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 268,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 264,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth $3,670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVH opened at $20.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.40. Evolent Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $22.35.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 52.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. On average, analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

