NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NovaGold Resources is a gold and copper company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska and Western Canada. The Company is rapidly moving to production at its hundred percent owned Nome Operations in Alaska, which includes Rock Creek, Big Hurrah and Nome Gold. NovaGold recently announced its partnership with Teck Cominco to build the Galore Creek copper-gold mine in northwestern British Columbia, with NovaGold and Teck Cominco each owning 50% of the project once Teck Cominco has completed its partnership requirements. “

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of NovaGold Resources stock opened at $9.41 on Friday. NovaGold Resources has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $12.85. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 63.25 and a current ratio of 63.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.58.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, analysts predict that NovaGold Resources will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NovaGold Resources news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 19,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $183,381.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,660.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 30,799 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 396,377 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,167 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources in the third quarter valued at $121,000. 50.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

