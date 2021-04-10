JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 112,587 Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 724,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 112,587 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Koppers were worth $22,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KOP. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Koppers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,051,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,207,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,939,000 after acquiring an additional 189,448 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Koppers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,041,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 460,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,362,000 after acquiring an additional 94,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Koppers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,684,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KOP opened at $34.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.37 and its 200 day moving average is $30.14. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.27 million, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 2.13.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Koppers had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $393.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Koppers news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $238,232.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,825 shares in the company, valued at $835,304.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KOP. B. Riley increased their target price on Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Koppers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Koppers from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

