Insider Selling: Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Director Sells $217,500.00 in Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Director Rachel Lam sold 5,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,327 shares in the company, valued at $7,887,724.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ MGNI opened at $40.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -65.87 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.60. Magnite, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Magnite had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. On average, analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGNI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

MGNI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Magnite from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Magnite from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Magnite presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.63.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

